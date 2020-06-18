HOWE — Barbara A. Boots, 78, of Howe, Indiana, died on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Barbara was born on March 6, 1942, in Steuben County, Indiana, to Robert W. and Esther (Gottschalk) Wheaton.
A longtime Steuben County resident, she was a graduate of Angola High School and in 1979, she moved to LaGrange County.
Barbara worked for many years, until she retired from the LaGrange County Auditor’s office.
Barbara and her husband, Alan, were square dancers with the Magic Squares in Angola, Indiana.
On Oct. 8, 1964, in Salem Center, Indiana, she married Alan L. Boots. He survives in Howe.
Also surviving are two daughters, Amy (Kent) Growcock, of Wolcottville, Indiana, and Marianne (Jim) Pagel, of Howe, Indiana; a son, Michael Boots, of Howe, Indiana; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Molly Allen, of Auburn, Indiana.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Larry R. Wheaton.
Funeral services will take place on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
Pastor Mike Hamm will officiate the services.
Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Howe, Indiana.
Visitation will take place on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 3-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, we are required by the LaGrange County Health Department, that masks are worn at all times and that you practice social distancing protocol while in the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to either the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 or the American Diabetes Association, 55 E. Monroe St., Suite 3420, Chicago, IL 60603. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
