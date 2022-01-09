HICKSVILLE, OHIO — Rex Watson, 78, of Hicksville, Ohio passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.
Rex was born June 5, 1943, in Holly Bush, Kentucky, the son of Crofus and Elva (Hall) Watson. They preceded him in death.
He married Lydia M. Delagrange on April 7, 1989, in Hicksville, Ohio and she survives.
He worked as a precision machinist for almost 40 years, retiring from Trident Corporation. Rex enjoyed fast cars, woodworking and vegetable gardening. He loved road trips, bluegrass music, and nature hikes. He especially cherished sitting on his porch with his wife, enjoying the home they designed and built. Rex was a member of the First Church of Christ, Hicksville.
Rex is survived by his wife, Lydia Watson of Hicksville; five children, Angie (Rob Getts) Blust of Garrett, Jodi (Rick) Snyder of St. Joe, Jenny (Andy) Perkins of Waterloo, Scott (Carmen) Ruble of Garrett, and Jennifer (Justin) Haus of Indianapolis; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; five sisters, Mary Lois Jacobs of Kentucky, Alean Marshall of Indiana, Neva Lee (Dennis Falsey) Diaz of Indiana, Wanda Pirani of Kentucky, and Judy (Claude) Conley of Kentucky; four brothers, Roy (Susie) Watson of Tennessee, Coy (Kathy) Watson of Tennessee, Clifford (Joyce) Watson of California, and Johnny (Jeanne) Watson of Kentucky.
Rex was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Joyce Watson, Brenda Watson Gayheart, and Janice Watson; brother, LJ Watson; and four brothers-in-law, Aziz Pirani, Burnis Jacobs, Adam Marshall and Howard Diaz.
Visitation for Rex will be held Friday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at First Church of Christ, 118 N. Main St., Hicksville.
Funeral services will be held Friday, following visitation at the church, beginning at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Jerold Tear officiating. Interment will follow at Six Corners Cemetery, Hicksville.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, those attending services are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.
Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 N. Main St., Hicksville. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
Memorials can be made to the First Church of Christ, Hicksville, or Lake James Christian Assembly.
