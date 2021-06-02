RUSHVILLE — Ted C. Owens, 77, of Rushville, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Major Hospital in Shelbyville, Indiana.
"Teddy" was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Oct. 23, 1943, to Ted and Viola Helen Owens. They preceded him in death.
He attended Richland Township School in Rush County, and later attended New Salem High School, where he graduated in 1961.
Shortly after graduation, he quarried stone and helped lay rock for new home constructions.
He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on April 10, 1964, where he earned the rank of Staff Sgt., as an armament installer and a weapon systems instructor. He was a member of the 496th Fighter Interceptor Squadron. For three years he was stationed out of Hahn Airforce Base in Germany, followed by one year at Wright Patterson Air Force Base.
He was honorably discharged on Jan. 1, 1968.
Upon his return to Rush County, Teddy met and fell deeply in love with his wife, Rosetta Kay Lower. They eloped to Scottsburg, Indiana, and were married on Aug. 28, 1968.
He taught automotive mechanics at Lincoln Technical College in Indianapolis, Indiana, for two years. Then, upon his father being elected as Rush County Sheriff, he took the reins of the family-owned Fifth Wheel Standard Station in New Salem, Indiana, where he was head mechanic from that time forward.
He accepted a position with the Rush County School Corporation as a bus mechanic in 1981, followed by accepting a position as the Auto Mechanics teacher for Rushville High School, where he retired in 2005, all the while doing mechanic work in the evenings and weekends at The Fifth Wheel Station.
Upon retiring from the school he and Rosetta reopened the Fifth Wheel Station full-time and continued for another 15 years.
Teddy was an elected Noble Township Trustee. He was past president of the New Salem Lions Club and member for several years. He was a member of the scholarship board for the Rush County Community Foundation.
He was an active member of New Salem United Methodist Church, where he held several past board positions.
Teddy was the proud father of two children, Casey Ted Owens and Jenny Owens Sammons. Casey and his wife, Bobbi Jo (Frazee), blessed Teddy with three grandchildren, Gracey Jo Owens VanNatta (husband Brett VanNatta), Cora Faith Owens and Brody Ted Owens. Jenny and her husband, Troy, blessed him with two additional grandchildren, Ellie Kay Sammons and Garret Wayne Sammons (wife Jessica), along with great-grandson, Hudson Oliver Sammons.
Both of his children and all of his grandchildren live in Rush County, and spent lots of time with their dad and grandad, including fun-filled family vacations, fishing, working on cars and just hanging out.
In addition to his wife and children, Teddy is survived by three sisters, Karon Koenig (husband Stephen), of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Rea Sue Booe (husband Dick), of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, and Cindy Holmes (husband Joe), of Plainwell, Michigan. Also surviving is first cousin, Butch (wife Viva) Macy, of Cedar City, Utah, who was more like a brother to Teddy than a cousin. He also has several nieces and nephews who survive.
Services will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at New Salem United Methodist Church (located on U.S. Hwy. 52) in New Salem, Indiana.
Public visitation will be held, beginning at 10 a.m., followed by the funeral service beginning at 2 p.m.
Burial will immediately follow the funeral service at East Hill Cemetery, just outside Rushville, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to New Salem United Methodist Church, c/o Judy Naylor, 7850 W. Pace Road, Glenwood, IN 46133.
Arrangements being handled by Todd Funeral Home, Rushville, Indiana.
