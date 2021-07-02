AVILLA — Barbara Ann Shepherd, 76, of Avilla, Indiana, died on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne.
She was born on Jan. 3, 1945, in Garrett, Kentucky, to Mabre and Gracie (Lyons) Sturgill.
On Oct. 3, 1961, in Clintwood, Virginia, she married Raymond Lowell Shepherd. He survives in Avilla.
Barbara and Raymond moved to Avilla in 1962, coming from Virginia.
She was a loving wife, mother of three, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Barbara was employed by Sacred Heart Nursing Home in Avilla for 30 years. She was a dedicated QMA who touched many lives with her compassionate spirit and infectious smile.
Barbara enjoyed crocheting, quilting, sewing, and embroidery. She had many years of memories with her family. Sitting on her porch and canning food from her garden were her enjoyment.
Also surviving are two sons, Raymond Shepherd, of Valparaiso and Travis Shepherd, of Garrett; a daughter, Kimberly (Daniel) Thompson, of Avilla; five grandchildren, Malorie, Laken, Jacob, Ashlen and Katie; five great-grandchildren, Wrayla, Kylie, Cameron, Christian and Elizabeth; seven sisters, Elizabeth Joseph, of Garrett, Kentucky, Louise Yates, of Garrett, Kentucky, Lucy Samons, of Garrett, Kentucky, Connie Newsome, of McDowell, Kentucky, Bea Haney, of Paintsville, Kentucky, Erma Johnson of Plymouth, Ohio, and Sheila Jackson, of Garrett, Kentucky; and a brother, Kenneth Sturgill, of Plymouth, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her uncle, George; an aunt, Virginia; and a granddaughter, Ayla Wray.
A Celebration of Life service is being planned for a later date.
Preferred memorials are to Supportive Care at Parkview Randallia. Flowers and donations may be sent to the family at 5071 E. Hopewell Road, Avilla, IN 46710.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
