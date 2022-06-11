Biruta M. Everts, 80, of LaGrange, Indiana, formerly a long-time resident of Shipshewana, died at 4:30 p.m., on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Miller's Merry Manor, LaGrange.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.
Updated: June 11, 2022 @ 12:34 am
