LIGONIER — Kenneth Eugene Buttgen Sr., 95, died on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Life Care Center in LaGrange, Indiana, where he was currently residing, having previously lived in Davenport, Iowa, Apache Junction, Arizona, and Ligonier and Kendallville, Indiana.
Ken was born on Feb. 3, 1927. He lived a full and complete life that spanned 10 decades. He was born in Davenport, Iowa, where he lived most of his life. His parents were Maude and Peter Buttgen, and he was one of seven children.
Ken proudly served his country in the United States Army during WWII.
On Dec. 17, 1948, he married the love of his life, Nari Chirpas, whom he met while attending Indiana University.
Ken earned his bachelor’s degree from IU, and later received his master’s degree at Northeast Missouri State College.
He is survived by two sons, Robert (Julia) Buttgen, of Kendallville, Indiana; and Joe (Darlene) Buttgen, of Jonesboro, Arkansas; grandchildren, Dondi Buttgen, of Australia, Marcus White, of Davenport, Iowa, Chris (Lisa) Buttgen, of Jonesboro, Arkansas, Anna (Jake) McIntire, of Noblesville, Indiana, and Sarah Buttgen, of Kendallville, Indiana; along with four great-grandchildren.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Merle and Glen; and sisters, Marie, Wilma, Fern and Patsy. He was also preceded in death by his wife Nari, and eldest son Ken Jr., both in 2006.
Ken and Nari lived in Davenport for more than 50 years, before retiring to Arizona. While living in Davenport and raising their children, both Ken and Nari were active in the community and their children’s school functions. Ken was an active volunteer and coached many youth sports teams that his boys played on. He served as president of many clubs and organizations.
He was employed with Davenport Community Schools for 35 years. They were long-time members of St. John’s Methodist Church in Davenport.
They were founding members of a card-playing club that eventually expanded to 10 couples. That club met monthly for five decades. Many members of that club were men who Ken had been friends with since grade school. The family was very active in camping and were longtime members of The Wheel & Canvas Club. They would often camp 12-15 weekends spring to fall. One of the family’s biggest highlights came in 1964, when they went on a several thousand-mile camping trip across the United States. They visited many national parks and met up with several friends around the country. In the 1980s, Ken and Nari started spending the winters in Apache Junction, Arizona, and eventually became full time residents.
Ken was a loving father, who was very proud of the fact that all three of his sons earned college degrees. He loved watching sports and was a big fan of the Green Bay Packers and University of Iowa sports.
Memorial contributions may be directed in Ken's memory to a local veteran’s organization of the donor's choice.
In keeping with Ken’s wishes, a private graveside service with full military honors will be held at Marion National Cemetery at a later date.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
