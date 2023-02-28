PLYMOUTH — Helen L. Samuelson, age 98 of Plymouth, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home, Plymouth, Indiana.
Helen was born to John and Lovina (Warmbrod) Newman on Oct. 19, 1924, in Culver, Indiana. She was a lifelong resident of the area and graduated from Culver High School in 1943.
She married Robert F. Samuelson on March 16, 1946, in Culver, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 5, 1991.
Having grown up on a historic dairy farm (Newman and Sons) in Culver, Indiana, Helen was a very busy farm wife while raising her family. When her children were younger, she actively ran a chicken operation providing eggs and chicken to local neighbors and friends. She also worked at Bomarko in Plymouth for several years as her family got older. Helen was a partner with her husband and three sons in Samuelson and Sons Farm, and managed a variety of accounts for the family farm into her early 90s.
In later years, she embraced the computer and enjoyed following her family on Facebook. Although she did a lot of crafts, knitting was her true passion. She knit items for family, but also donated many items for the baby unit of the hospital in Plymouth. She also participated for many years at the Marshall County 4-H fair in the knitting/crafts area. Several of her children were 10-year members and she was an active 4-H supporter.
She was involved in the Swedish Covenant Church in Donaldson, serving in various capacities through the years, including providing arrangements for the altar. She and her husband were a part of the Friendship Class of couples that met together for decades.
She was a Marshall County Extension Homemaker; a member of the former Merry Maids Club and served as president at the county level. She was active at various levels of American Milk Producers and proudly carried gift certificates with her to give to waitresses if they offered milk as a drink option.
Although outgoing and personable, Helen at times felt she was not very accomplished or as good as others. To the contrary, she was a very hard-working Christian woman of her time, who modestly contributed to her varied communities (agricultural and otherwise), a good citizen and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Helen will be missed by her sons, Jerry (Arlene) Samuelson, of Auburn, Indiana, Lyle Samuelson, of Plymouth, Indiana, Allen (Georgette) Samuelson, of Culver, Indiana, and Wendell Samuelson, of Plymouth, Indiana; her grandchildren, JB (Susie) Samuelson, of Auburn, Indiana, Chris (Darcy) Samuelson, of Auburn, Indiana, Dani Samuelson, of Bloomington, Indiana, Mark (Emily) Samuelson, of Culver, Indiana, Jami (Warren Fuller) Samuelson, of Plymouth, Indiana, Joel Samuelson, of Culver, Indiana, Andrew (Becky) Waugh, of Warsaw, Indiana, and Megan Waugh, of Goshen, Indiana; and her great-grandchildren, Jacob, Emily, Bryce, Leah, Griffin, Ares, Kali, Maranda, Xander, Rhys and Finn.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Samuelson; her brothers, Charles, Jesse Dick, John Allen, and Herbert; her sister, Lovina Wesson; her daughter, Pamela Waugh; and her son-in-law, Paul Waugh.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 2 p.m., with a one-hour visitation before the service, at Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, 300 W. Madison St., Plymouth, IN 46563, with Pastor Mark Harter presiding.
Burial will take place at Swedish Cemetery, Donaldson, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to the Samuelson Family Swedish Cemetery Memorial Fund or to the Newman Family Zion Cemetery Memorial Fund, 2701 N. Michigan St., Plymouth, IN 46563, or www.marshallcountygives.org.
Thank you to all our friends and community for your support during this difficult time.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is honored to be providing services celebrating the life of Helen and wishes to express our deepest condolences to the family.
Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook and share memories with the family at www.deatonclemensfh.com.
