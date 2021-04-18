AUBURN — Betty J. Laurie, 98, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
She was born on Nov. 9, 1922, in Garrett, Indiana, to Ervin L. and Lucie M. (Spoor) Lewis.
Betty married Charles B. Laurie on Nov. 19, 1940, in Bryan, Ohio, and he passed away on April 20, 2009.
Betty worked as an office secretary for Warner Gear in Auburn for 33 years, retiring in 1980.
Betty enjoyed golfing and fishing with her husband, Charles, and son, Chuck. She was a member of Bridgewater Golf Club and a former member of Greenhurst Country Club.
Surviving are a son, Charles L. “Chuck” Laurie, of Auburn; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, Ervin W. Lewis and Richard Lewis; and three sisters, Donna Lewis, Maxine Gill and Ruth Zimmerman.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 2-4 p.m., on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
A graveside service will follow at 4 p.m., on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorials may be directed to the Children First Center, 1752 Wesley Road, Auburn, IN 46706, Riley Hospital for Children, 705 Riley Hospital Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46202 or an organization of the donor’s choice.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
