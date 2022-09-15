LAOTTO — Kenneth R. Bradley, 65, of LaOtto, Indiana, passed away peacefully at his home, on Wednesday, Sept 14, 2022.
He was born on July 21, 1957, in Kendallville, to Clayton and Mary (Hileman) Bradley.
Kenneth was a 1976 graduate of East Noble and went on to trade school specializing in Tool & Die.
He was employed with Diversified Pattern for more than 30 years.
Kenneth loved Raiders football — a member of the Raider Nation. He had been president of Avilla Baseball, and coached baseball and basketball.
Kenneth was the life of the party, had lots of friends, and had been known to cheat at cards. He lived life by his own rules.
Survivors include sons, Justin (Ashley) Bradley, of Nappanee, and Skylar (Sabra) Bradley, of Avilla; brothers, Keith Bradley, of Columbia, Tennessee, Craig Bradley, of Kendallville, Byron (Rebecca) Bradley, of Waltham, Massachusetts, Darin Bradley, of Columbia, Tennessee, and Rick Bradley; and sister, Karen Lahee, of Kendallville. Also surviving are grandchildren, Dylan, Connor, Chloe, Layla and Arya; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton and Mary Bradley.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla, with visitation one hour prior.
Pastor Mike Albaugh will officiate.
Visitation is also from 2-7 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Swan Cemetery, rural Avilla.
Contributions in Kenneth's memory may be directed to the Humane Society of Noble County. To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
