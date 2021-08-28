PINCKNEY, Mich. — David Husak passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at the age of 85, after being diagnosed with lung cancer in 2016.
David and his wife, Ruth Ann (Pontzius), met at Purdue University and moved to Hillsdale, Michigan, where they raised four kids, Lisa, Bob (Jacqueline), Celia (Ed) and Susie (Herb).
David retired from 30 years at Essex Wire in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and moved back to Pinckney, Michigan, enjoying nine grandkids and family.
David’s memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at 11 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church of Brighton, Michigan.
