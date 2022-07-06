Pamela Williams, age 73, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on July 4, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Updated: July 6, 2022 @ 2:01 am
