James Brock
COLUMBIA CITY — James Robert Brock, age 81, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Fort Wayne.
He was born on Aug. 8, 1940, in Kettle Island, Kentucky, the fifth of eight children of the late Fred and Catherine Brock.
Later in his childhood, the family moved to Fort Wayne, Indiana. Jim graduated from Arcola High School and later earned an Associate’s Degree in Applied Science from IPFW.
For 40 years, he worked at Phelps Dodge, mainly in the shipping department. He was very active in the company safety program and was honored for Outstanding Contributions to Phelps Dodge Safety Program in 1998, at a corporate meeting in Arizona.
After retirement, Jim enjoyed helping customers at Do It Best Hardware on W. State Boulevard. He developed his artistic gifts with drawing, oil painting, and designing items to build.
The water was Jim’s element. As a young man, he joined the U.S. Navy, served two years on the U.S.S. Haynsworth, achieving the rank of Gunner’s Mate Petty Officer 3rd Class.
He was an avid fisherman and boat captain, and was honored as grand marshal of Loon Lake’s Fourth of July parade in 2019.
Jim served both his church and his community as president of Queen of Angels school board, officer of Wolf Lake VFW, president and board member of Loon Lake Property Association, and board member of Tippecanoe Water Foundation. For 10 years, he and his wife Mary Jo guided candidates in the RCIA programs at both Queen of Angels and St. Mary parishes in Fort Wayne and was also a choir member.
Jim is survived by his wife of 40 years, Mary Jo (Herber) Brock; his beloved children, Dr. Mary Catherine (Stephen) Hostetter, of Auburn, Indiana; and son, Ken (Kim) Brock, of Mooresville, North Carolina; grandchildren, Sarah Louise, Gabriel James, Jacob Benjamin, Joshua Harrison and Gianna Marie; sisters, Wanda Vinson, of Markle, Indiana, and Brenda Liming, of California. Jim will be greatly missed by his sisters, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews; and by several generations of Mary Jo’s Luley cousins, as well as countless friends in Fort Wayne and Columbia City.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ben, Clyde, Oliver and J.D.; sister, Mona; and his in-laws, Norb and Mary (Luley) Herber.
Mass of Christian Resurrection will be celebrated 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 315 S. Line St. Columbia City, Indiana, with calling two hours prior, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Private burial will take place at Highland Park Cemetery in Fort Wayne.
Memorials may be made to Bed for Kids Program or Visiting Nurse.
To sign the online guestbook, go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.