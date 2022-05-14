Agapito “Danny” Montoya, age 66, died on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, Indiana.
Updated: May 14, 2022 @ 2:18 am
