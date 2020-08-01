ROME CITY — Maxine June Bloomfield, 89, of Rome City, Indiana, died on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on July 4, 1931, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Ralph and Dorothy (Sackett) Hill.
On April 17, 1949, she married Clarence Paul Bloomfield.
Mrs. Bloomfield retired from Silgan Plastics in Ligonier.
Maxine enjoyed tending to her flower garden and watching birds. She will be remembered for her baking and cooking and always hanging her laundry outside to dry. She dearly loved her family, but especially all of her grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters, Cathy Keiser, of Rome City and Julia Chapman of Sturgis, Michigan; three sons, Gary (Sylvia McCombs-Spencer) Bloomfield, of Avilla, David (Penny) Bloomfield, of Rome City, and Ronald Bloomfield, of Rome City; 17 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren, with one more on the way; and a brother, Robert (Joyce) Hill, of Howe.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three brothers, Douglas Hill, Myron Hill and Ed Hill; a great-granddaughter, Emily Jordan; and two great-great-grandchildren, Kale and Harper Bradley.
Visitation will be on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, from 2-8 p.m., at New Hope Baptist Church, 2900 N. C.R. 500E, Kendallville.
Private funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at the church, with Pastor Robert Boston officiating.
Graveside services at Orange Cemetery near Rome City, will be held at a later date.
Preferred memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the DAV.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
View a video tribute after Monday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
