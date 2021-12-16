INDIANAPOLIS — Suzanne Kay Redman (Seitz) of Indianapolis, Indiana, formerly of Snow Lake, Fremont, Indiana, was called home to heaven on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
She is survived by her loving husband, Michael J. Redman Sr., whom she married on Jan. 7, 1967, in Allerton, Illinois.
Sue was born to Leroy P. Seitz and Betty J. Seitz of Fort Wayne, Indiana, who preceded her in death.
She was born on March 29, 1945, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and attended high school at Schlarman Catholic Academy in Danville, Illinois, where she graduated in 1963. She then attended the University of Florida and University of Illinois.
Sue retired from Aetna as claims manager in 1985, and spent most of that time enjoying life at Snow Lake.
She enjoyed golfing, spending time with friends, and watching old western movies.
Sue is also survived by her sons, Mike (Amie) Redman, of Zionsville, Indiana, and Ryan (Heather) Redman, of Fishers, Indiana; along with grandchildren, Estella, Lilly and Cooper Redman, Reece, Bryce and Ava Redman, Mason Johnson, Chelsea Bradfield and Jeffrey Piatek; and several great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Andrew Piatek.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
The Rev. Jon Bruney will officiate the service.
Visitation will be held prior to the services from 3-4 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home.
Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
