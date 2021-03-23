MIDDLEBURY — Edna R. Raber, 78, of Middlebury, Indiana, passed away at 7:25 a.m., on Monday, March 22, 2021, at home, after a short illness.
She was born on Feb. 28, 1943, in LaGrange County, Indiana, to Reuben and Mary (Mast) Bontrager.
On Nov. 29, 1962, she married Lloyd L. Raber. He preceded her in death on April 1, 1989.
Surviving are two sons, Orla (Ruby) Raber and Harley (Martha) Raber, both of Middlebury; five daughters, Esther (Wilbur) Yoder and Elsie Raber, both of Middlebury, Susan (Leon) Miller, of Goshen, Lena Raber, of Middlebury and Mary Ann (Lavern) Yoder, of LaGrange; 34 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Elsie (Melvin) Yoder, of Bonduel, Wisconsin, Mary (Lester) Lehman, of Middlebury, Martha (Samuel) Shrock, of LaGrange and Lydia Mae (Glen) Miller, of Kingston, Wisconsin; brother, Orla (Sally) Bontrager, of Topeka; and sister-in-law, Viola Bontrager, of Shipshewana.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Ervin Bontrager; and brother-in-law, William Yoder.
Edna was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be after 1 p.m., on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, and all day on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the Harley Raber residence, 0370 S. C.R. 1075W, Middlebury.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Thursday, March 25, 2021, also at the Harley Raber residence.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Mervin Schrock and the home ministers.
Burial will be at Bontrager Cemetery, Middlebury.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.