HAMILTON — Merv Allen Miller, 48, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at his residence, after battling multiple health issues over the past few years.
Merv was born on July 17, 1973, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, son of Mervin and Rosalie (Steury) Miller.
He was a graduate of Hamilton High School, and received his bachelor’s degree from Indiana Tech, Fort Wayne.
Merv worked as an overnight stocker at Meijer in Angola, and helped his father with his drywall and construction business.
He attended Pleasant Lake Community Church in Pleasant Lake, Indiana, where he was a very dedicated and active member.
In his free time, Merv enjoyed biking, jogging, studying geography and U.S. history, and spending time with his family. Merv also loved fireworks, and attended multiple shows a year, often traveling a distance to see the shows.
Merv is survived by his parents, Merv and Rosalie Miller, of Hamilton, Indiana; six siblings, Nathan Miller, of Harlan, Indiana, David (Leah) Miller, of Angola, Indiana, Darren (Charlene) Miller, of Angola, Indiana, Andrea (Nik) Gorrell, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, Adam (Christine Freed) Miller, of Fremont, Indiana, and Grace (Spencer) Lanning, of Hamilton, Indiana; many nieces and nephews; and several aunts and uncles.
Merv was preceded in death by his grandparents, Victor (Rosa) Miller and Henry (Anna) Steury; and one infant brother, Marcus Miller.
Visitation for Merv Allen Miller will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022, from 2-5 and 66-8 p.m., at Pleasant Lake Community Church, 5142 S. Old U.S. Highway 27,
Pleasant Lake, IN 46779.
Funeral services for Merv will take place at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Pleasant Lake Community Church, with pastors Chris Schaefer and Lynn Eicher officiating.
Interment will follow at Hill Side Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Miller family.
Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
