CORNELIUS, NC — Sandra Kay Schrader, 80, of Surprise, Arizona, and of recent Cornelius, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
Sandra was born in New Haven, Indiana, on Nov. 23, 1941, to Kenneth Chapman and Rita Chapman (Flory). They preceded her in death.
She is survived by Richard L. Schrader, spouse; Joel D. Schrader, son; Richard A. Schrader, son; Cindy Schrader, her favorite daughter-in-law; her sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Walt Dittmer; nieces; great-nieces; and great-nephews.
Sandra wished to be remembered for her work with more than 30 foster babies. She lived a full life and had many wonderful friends who looked to her as a confidant.
Memorial donations may be made to Christ's Church of the Valley, 14787 W. Cholla St., Surprise, AZ 85379.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.kepnerfh.com.
