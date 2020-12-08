SAINT LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Robert E. Ritenour, age 77, of Saint Louis Park, Minnesota, formerly of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.
Robert “Doc” was born in Plymouth, Indiana, to Russell R. Ritenour and Mildred P. Ritenour, of Etna Green, Indiana. His parents preceded him in death as did his brother, Dennis.
Robert graduated from Bourbon High School in 1960. He went on to attend Tri-State College (Trine University) and graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1968.
He established an office in rural Angola, Indiana, and practiced chiropractic for more than 45 years. He retired in 2013.
He married Johanna (Joey) Pabst on Jan. 30, 1981. They have a daughter, Laura Ritenour Stephens (Nick); and grandchildren, Emma, Benjamin and William, all of Edina, Minnesota.
Children from a previous marriage include Robert (Marie) Ritenour, of Indianapolis, Indiana, (Jesse, Kolbe), John (Rita) Ritenour, of Knoxville, Tennessee, (Joshua, Julia), and Susan Ritenour, of Angola, Indiana.
Doc was a creator. He loved to tinker with old cars and airplanes, buy and sell. If he couldn’t find what he wanted he would build it himself. He enjoyed life on his hobby farm — Almosta Farm, with a steady stream of wayward animals in need of a home.
He was a skilled private pilot and had a few close calls in the air. He received at least two letters from air traffic controllers commending his cool and smooth approach to crisis management. This generated lots of laughs in his later years.
Parkinson’s Disease was a turning point for him. Many people didn’t understand what he was going through or the nuances of the disease progression. He could no longer tinker, no longer create, and each day became a challenge. Moving to the Twin Cities gave him resources he could only dream about in Steuben County. Being a part of Struthers Parkinson’s Center’s Club CREATE program brought him friendship, acceptance, camaraderie and hope.
In his final years as a Minnesotan, Doc enjoyed traveling back roads to explore small towns, visiting his beloved horse Dakota, wandering through county fairs and tractor shows, and delighting in time spent with his young grandchildren and family. Doc appreciated the dedication of friends and family that made their way to Minnesota to visit.
A celebration of life will be held when it is safe to gather again.
Please direct memorial contributions to Park Nicollet Foundation/Struthers Parkinson’s Center, 6701 Country Club Drive, Golden Valley, MN 55427
https://www.healthpartners.com/care/specialty-centers/struthers-parkinsons-center/donate/
