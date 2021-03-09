ANGOLA — David A. Olmstead, 67, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on May 22, 1953, in Coldwater, Michigan, to Royce A. and Marilyn J. “Tommy” (Smith) Olmstead.
He married Ladonia L. Crossley on Nov. 11, 1995.
Dave retired from YRC, formerly Roadway, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was a former member of Land of Lakes Lions Club. Dave was an avid Michigan State University “Spartans” fan, Green Bay “Packers” fan and Chicago “Cubs” fan. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and watching local high school sports. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his fur babies.
Surviving is his loving wife, Ladonia L. Olmstead, of Angola; three daughters, Jessie (Joe) Dunn, of Coldwater, Michigan, Janelle (Dan) Julius, of Menasha, Wisconsin, and Jalenne (Adam) Coan, of Coldwater, Michigan; seven grandchildren, Jori (Abi), Shaden, Madysen, Dalaney, Avalyn, Elijah and Harper; and four great-grandchildren, Bentley, Lili, Liyah and Harlee. Also surviving are his five brothers, Mike (Debbie) Olmstead of Derby, Kansas, Steve (Patty) Olmstead, of Coldwater, Michigan, Jim (Kathy) Olmstead, of Quincy, Michigan, Tom (Jody) Olmstead, of Coldwater, Michigan, and Larry (Karla) Raymond, of Glenwood Springs, Colorado; along with his fur babies, Cody, Lexi and Blackie.
Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
A private memorial service will be held.
Memorials in Dave’s memory may be made to Tommy’s House, 50 N. Clay St., Coldwater, MI 49036.
Due to mandated guidelines and for everyone’s safety, masks and social distancing are required. Please use good judgment in the length of your visit or if you are not feeling well, please go on the funeral home website and sign the guestbook with your condolences.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.
