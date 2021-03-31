ALBION — Margaret N. Kay, 89, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.
Born on Jan. 20, 1932, in Noble County, Indiana, she was the daughter of Frank and Nona (Smith) McCoy.
She graduated from Albion Jefferson High School with the Class of 1950.
While attending Indiana Business College, Margaret met Charles Kay and her life would be forever changed. On Sept. 19, 1952, the two were married in Fort Wayne.
Aside from being a homemaker, Margaret had been a driver for Noble County Council on Aging.
She had attended church at Trinity United Methodist and Burr Oak Baptist.
She was a talented seamstress and quilter and was a member of the American Sewing Guild, Whitley County Quilters, founder of Chains of Stitches ground in Albion and also the Noble County Homemakers Extension Club.
Margaret enjoyed spending time at the cabin on her family's property in Kalkaska, Michigan, loved tending to her flowers and watching the wild animals that roamed in the safety on her home property.
Survivors include her children, Chad (Lisa) Kay, Nona (Duane) Leatherman, Kristine Fry and Andrew (Yajing Gu) Kay; daughter-in-law, Kathy Kay Price; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren plus expecting two more.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband in September 2020; son, Craig Kay; and brother, Ralph McCoy.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:45 a.m., on Friday, April 2, 2021, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, Indiana, with a memorial service at noon.
Face masks are required for attendance.
Her service may also be watched live on Facebook through DeMoney Grimes Live.
She will be laid to rest by her husband and son at Sparta Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given in memory to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Margaret's family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
