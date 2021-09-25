KENDALLVILLE — Mildred Irene “Millie” Schermerhorn, 101, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Chandler Place in Kendallville.
She was born on Nov. 13, 1919, in Cromwell, Indiana, to Frank B. and Esta (Snyder) Harper.
Millie was a 4-H Club member for 11 years. She learned to sew at a young age and continued sewing throughout her lifetime.
She graduated from Cromwell High School in 1937, and went on to attend Purdue University.
On Dec. 21, 1940, she married Joseph Schermerhorn. He preceded her in death on June 2, 2003.
Millie was a member of Brimfield United Methodist Church.
She was also a member of Orange Township Home Economics Club, Business and Professional Women, and a charter member of the Lucille Raines Residence in Indianapolis. She served on the Noble House Board of Directors, United Methodist Women Northeast Indiana Conference, where she served as Vice President of Missions, and was a lay speaker for the United Methodist Church. She served as a Bible study teacher at the Lamplighter, and was a hospital volunteer for 30 years.
Millie was named Kendallville’s Citizen of the Year in 1989.
The family thanks the staff at Chandler Place and Heartland Hospice for all of the love and support shown to our mother and grandmother.
Surviving are a son, Steve (Debra) Schermerhorn, of Wawaka; two daughters, Jan (Arden) Hundey, of DeWitt, Michigan, and Kay Klingler, of Cheboygan, Michigan; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Millie was also preceded in death by three brothers, Howard, Harmon, and Robert Harper; and son-in-law, John Klingler.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Brimfield United Methodist Church with Pastor Christopher White and Pastor Jerry Burghduff officiating.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery.
Visitation is Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, from 3-7 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, and one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be directed to the Brimfield United Methodist Church or Noble House.
View a video tribute after Monday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
