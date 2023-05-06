Matthew L. Hisey, 45, of Brimfield, Indiana, died unexpectedly Friday, April 28, 2023, at his residence.
Private family services were held at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.
Burial was at Orange Cemetery.
Share memories or condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.