ANGOLA — Glenn Elmer Flint, age 59, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home in Angola, Indiana, on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
He was born on April 16, 1961, in Morenci, Michigan, to Royal and Janet (Davis) Flint.
Glenn graduated from Waldron High School in Waldron, Michigan. He also graduated from Spring Arbor University in Spring Arbor, Michigan, and from Huntington University’s Graduate School of Christian Ministry in Huntington, Indiana.
He married Jean A. Huffman on Dec. 18, 1982.
Glenn was an Associate Pastor, Director of Music and Worship Ministries and a member of Fairview Missionary Church in Angola, Indiana, since 2002. Prior to his work at Fairview, he worked at three other churches since 1983, when he and his wife, Jean, joined the ministry. Glenn was licensed and ordained with the Church of the United Brethren Christ.
He loved music, harmonica playing and pointing people to Christ through music. Glenn enjoyed singing patriotic songs for many area churches and also for community and sports events.
He worked with the Steuben County Literacy Coalition reading to the children at Hendry Park Elementary School for the program known as “Real Men Read”.
Glenn enjoyed fishing, leisurely bike rides and was an enthusiastic photographer. He was a Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, University of Michigan football and basketball fan.
Surviving are his wife, Jean A. Flint, of Angola, Indiana; mother, Janet Flint Tinney, of Angola, Indiana; daughters, Anna (Levi) Marti, of Sycamore, Illinois, and Lyndee (Greg) Neumayer, of Goshen, Indiana; along with his seven grandchildren, Layden, Alletheia, Esther, Mathias, Anastasia, Marshall and Sophia. Also surviving are his brother, Dr. Stephen (Suzanne) Flint, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; stepsister, Kathy (Mark) Towers, of Fayette, Ohio; and stepbrother, Ric Tinney, of Texas.
He was preceded in death by his father, Royal Flint; stepfather, Richard Tinney; and stepbrother, Michael Tinney.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Fairview Missionary Church in Angola, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Fairview Missionary Church in Angola, Indiana, with Pastor Norman Fuller and Pastor Joel Greenwood officiating.
Burial will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Steuben County, Indiana.
Memorials may be made in Glenn’s memory to the Steuben County Literacy Coalition for the “Real Men Read” program or to Fairview Missionary Church for the Music and Drama Ministries.
For everyone’s safety, masks and social distancing are required. Please use good judgment in the length of your visit or if you are not feeling well, please go on the funeral home website and sign the guestbook with your condolences.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
