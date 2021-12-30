AUBURN — Dean A. Pfefferkorn, 67, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at BrightStar Senior Living in Fort Wayne, due to a recurring glioblastoma, (stage IV brain cancer).
He was born on Aug. 4, 1954, in Garrett, Indiana, to Aelred A. and Myra M. (Horstman) Pfefferkorn.
Dean married Karen M. Weimer on Dec. 14, 1979, in Auburn.
He was a member of Pleasant Chapel Church of the Brethren in Ashley.
Dean was a machinist for Rieke Corp in Auburn. He retired in 2018, after 47 years of service to the company.
Dean had a love for aviation. He had a Private Pilots license, Commercial Pilots license and an add-on that allowed him to tow gliders.
Surviving are his wife, Karen M. Pfefferkorn, of Auburn; son, Matthew J. Pfefferkorn, of Auburn; three brothers, Edward (Kimberly) Pfefferkorn, of Auburn, James A. (Jackie) Pfefferkorn, of Auburn, Bradley J. (Michelle ) Pfefferkorn, of Auburn; five sisters, Marlene (Rodney) Taylor, of Monroe, North Carolina, Sandra (Tom) Mettert, of Angola, June (Rocky) Pressler, of Waterloo, Laura Mann, of Montpelier, Ohio, and Sarah (Jay) Seifert, of Auburn; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Michelle L. Pfefferkorn; and sister, Jane San Angelo.
Dean was blessed with a wonderful family and great friends.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Pastor Valarie Kline officiating.
Burial will take place at Auburn Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Pleasant Chapel Church of the Brethren.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
