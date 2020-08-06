AUBURN —Earl Hall, 88, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
He was born on May 3, 1932, in Pennington Gap, Virginia, to Dock and Mae Hall. They have both preceded him in death.
Earl married Loretta M. Roberts on June 9, 1953, in Auburn, and she passed away on Nov. 21, 2017.
Earl worked for the Auburn Foundry, retiring after 37 years of service.
He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose in Auburn.
He was an avid fisherman. He also enjoyed woodworking, gardening and camping.
Surviving are six children, Caroline (Thomas) Hall Seber, of Auburn, Dave Hall, of Butler, Stanley (Jennifer) Hall, of Austin, Texas, Debra (Keith) Hall Reinig, of LaGrange, Doug (Michelle) Hall, of Winter Haven, Florida, and Randy (Kim) Hall, of Auburn; 10 grandchildren, Misti (Kadish) Evans, of Auburn, Chad (Joslyn) Hall, of Indianapolis, Tabatha (Micah) Hall Mackison, of Indianapolis, Justin (Kyleigh) Reinig, of Woodburn, Brad (Danielle) Reinig, of Louisville, Kentucky, Brock Reinig, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Ashley Hall, of Florida, Zane Hall, of Texas, Zachary Hall, of Texas, and Ryan Hall, of Auburn; 17 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Dorothy Chester, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, and Pauline Underwood, of Pennington Gap, Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and two brothers, Dillard Hall and Curt Hall.
Services will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with the Rev. Dr. Robert Craig officiating.
Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, prior to services at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the Indiana Heart Institute.
Per the governor’s mandate, masks are required, and everyone is to maintain social distancing.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.