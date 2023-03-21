WARREN — Jarice J. Davenriner, 84, of Warren, Indiana, passed away at 5:56 p.m., on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Parkview Huntington Hospital.
Jarice was born on June 7, 1938, in Huntington, Indiana, the daughter of Virgil Juillerat and Chella (Howenstine) Juillerat.
She graduated from Columbia City Joint High School with the Class of 1956, and married Donald D. Davenriner on June 30, 1957, in Huntington. He preceded her in death on April 13, 2018.
Jarice worked on the farm with her husband for many years. She also worked at Bob's IGA in Huntington and was a Home Interior Decorator.
She enjoyed gardening, sewing, making crafts and floral designs. She loved supporting her kids and grandkids in their 4-H activities. Jarice was a member of the Gingham Gals Home Ec Club in Warren and she attended First Church of the Nazarene for many years..
Survivors include her two daughters, Barbara M. (Jerald) Gressley, of Huntington, Indiana, and Cheryl L. (Michael) Jarrett, of Huntington, Indiana; son, Doug (Kari) Davenriner, of Warren, Indiana; three brothers, Victor (Kim) Juillerat, of Whitehouse, Tennessee, Van (Kathy) Juillerat, of Andrews, Indiana, and John Juillerat, of Columbia City, Indiana; 10 grandchildren, Nick (Mindi) Gressley, Tyler (Gina) Gressley, Cassie (Tyler) Cotton, Michelle (Daniel) Prus, Meghan (Nathan) McElhaney, Logan Kline, Tyler Kline, Sabil Davenriner, Rayna Davenriner and Hunter Davenriner; and her great-grandchildren, Elin, Ensley, Cora and Noah Gressley, Caeden Crider, Dawson Cotton, Kolten and Keagan Prus, Nolan, Macsan, and Macyla McElhaney, Bryce and Sydney Cotton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald D. Davenriner; mother, Chella Juillerat; father, Virgil Juillerat; sisters, Janice J. Schroeder and Janet Karst; and brother, V. Kenneth Juillerat.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m., on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 W. Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at First Church of the Nazarene, 1555 Flaxmill Road, Huntington, Indiana, with Pastor Kody Hope officiating.
There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service.
Burial will be at Beech Grove Cemetery in Huntington.
Preferred memorials may be made in memory of Jarice, to Huntington County 4-H Fair Association, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 W. Park Drive, Huntington, IN 46750.
