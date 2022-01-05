AUBURN — Charles “Chuck” Day, 82, died on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at his home in Auburn, Indiana.
He was born on Jan. 28, 1939, in Vicco, Kentucky, to Willie and Sallie (Eversole) Day.
Chuck worked for Bauman Harnish in Garrett for 27 years and several other Rubber Mills for 15 years. He retired in 2004.
He was a member of Harbor of Love Baptist Church in Kendallville and enjoyed fishing, gardening and hunting.
He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Charles J. and Shannon Day, of Garrett; and a daughter, Nena L. Day, of Vicco, Kentucky; one grandson, Mathew M. Day; one brother and three sisters and their spouses, Timothy and Vicki Day, of Avilla, Linda and Jack Barnett, of Garrett, Kathleen and Otis Hunter, of Garrett and Bernice McCosh, of Garrett; sister-in-law, Sandy Day, of Garrett; several nieces and nephews; and his companion of more than 30 years, Sara Cook, of Auburn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Denny Day and Kelly Day.
A Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with burial to follow the service at Corunna Cemetery in Corunna.
The family will receive friends and relatives for two hours prior to the service on Monday from noon to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in Chuck’s memory to Harbor of Love Baptist Church, 2353 S. Lima Road, Kendallville, IN 46755.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
