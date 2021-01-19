Gail McKinley
GARRETT — Gail R. McKinley, 72, of Garrett died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Presence Sacred Heart Home in Avilla.
She was born Aug. 13, 1948, in Kendallville to Gerald Ray “Mike” and Irene (Baker) McKinley.
Ms. McKinley worked at the Kendallville Public Library as a librarian and played the organ for several area churches.
She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Avilla.
Surviving are two brothers and sisters-in-law, Michael and Judy McKinley of Huntertown and Gary and Dorothy McKinley of Avilla.
There will be no visitation or services.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
