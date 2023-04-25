KENDALLVILLE — Frederick William Lennon, age 88, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away at home on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Fred was born in Toledo, Ohio, son of the late Thomas A. Lennon and Claire Theresa (Scheetz) Lennon.
He graduated from Catholic High School in Toledo, Ohio, in 1953, and proudly joined the United States Coast Guard, where he honorably served his country until 1958.
Fred went on to earn a degree in mechanical engineering. He attended Toledo University, Tri-State College in Angola, Purdue University and Ivy Tech in Fort Wayne.
He married Hope Ann Vachon on June 14, 1995, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kendallville.
Fred was an active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He also was a member of American Legion Post 86 and VFW Post 2749.
He was a devoted husband of 28 years to Hope Lennon, of Kendallville; an exceptional father to his two sons and their wives, Sean and Heather Lennon, of Davisburg, Michigan, and Matthew and Toni Lennon, of Auburn, Indiana; a loving stepfather to stepdaughters, Deb and Ken Ramey, of Kendallville, Katrina and Tyler Chrisman, of Auburn, Aimee and Rex Swank, of Russiaville, Indiana, and Brenda Arnett, of Kendallville; and stepson, Walter and Melinda Gadomski, of Fort Wayne. He was the best grandfather to Nick, Zach and Tabitha Lennon; Nicholas, Allegra and Drew Ramey; Zachary and Will Chrisman; Ryan, Derek and Alex Swank; Nate and Taylor Arnett; and Samantha Gadomski; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Claire Lennon; his first wife, Joyce M. (McQuillen) Lennon; his sister, Mary Lennon; his brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Dean Lennon; and Hope’s son, Edward O. Gadomski.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 10 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kendallville, with Father J. Steele officiating the Mass.
Burial with military honors will take place at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Casket bearers will be Sean Lennon, Matthew Lennon, Nicholas Ramey, Zachary Chrisman, Andrew Ramey, Nathan Arnett, William Chrisman and Michael Holloway.
Honorary casket bearers will be Zachary Lennon E5, Nicholas Lennon E5, Ryan Swank, Derek Swank and Alex Swank.
Memorial donations may be made in Fred’s name to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
