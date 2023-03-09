AVILLA — Lillian Ann Duehmig, age 89, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Lutheran Life Villages, Kendallville.
Mrs. Duehmig was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Sept. 7, 1933, a daughter of the late Robert and Agnes (Tariske) Sharpe.
She graduated from Central Catholic High School, Fort Wayne, in 1952.
She married Donald Joseph “Sam” Duehmig on May 9, 1959, at Queen of Angels Catholic Church, Fort Wayne. Sam preceded her in death on Oct. 24, 2014.
Lillian was employed after high school by Lincoln Life Insurance Company in Fort Wayne. Later, she became a teacher’s aide for East Noble School Corporation for 20 years. She was also a school bus driver and volunteered for RSVP.
Lillian was a faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Avilla and member of the Rosary Sodality. She also was a member of American Legion Post 240 Auxiliary.
The Duehmig family wishes to thank everyone at Lutheran Life Villages for their excellent quality of care given to Lil during her stay there.
Survivors include her daughters, Marjorie and Jeremy Newson, of Boroughbridge, England, and Eileen and Chris Hamilton, of Avilla; son, Charles "Chuck" and Amy Duehmig, of Avilla; grandchildren, Rowena Newson, of England, Jordan and Jillian Duehmig, of Kendallville, Chelsea Farlow and Henry Hasse, of Walkerville, Michigan, Noah Hamilton and Emily Weber, of Orlando, Florida, and Reagan Hamilton and Sandy Curry, of Muncie; great-grandchildren, Connor, Cooper, Colton, Corbin, Jhalil and Amelia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Sam; and a sister, Marian Christman.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, with a rosary service at 6:45 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary Catholic Church, Avilla.
There will be visitation at 10 a.m., prior to the funeral Mass.
Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Avilla.
Memorial donations may be made to Dementia Society of America.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
