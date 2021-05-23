KENDALLVILLE —Lewie Dale Slone, 73, of Kendallville, died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the University of Toledo Hospital in Toledo, Ohio. Arrangements are pending at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State Street, Kendallville.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Butler man arrested after chase in Auburn
- Motorcyclist in ICU after ‘road rage’ crash
- MSD school board faces backlash after losing Wilson and Wagner
- Police arrest driver clocked at 114 mph
- Man allegedly molests 2 girls
- Health officer says schools can be mask-optional
- Durnell named new coach of East Noble boys basketball
- Motorcyclist dies in crash
- Man recovered from Little Turkey Lake
- Police identify armed robber
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Vinyl siding corners can be repaired, replaced
- A variety of approaches appear to aid osteoarthritis knee pain
- Week in Review, May 16-22, 2021
- ns 25 years ago
- Looking Back at The Star
- Police pursuit tops reader views this week
- If someone gives you lemons make lemonade
- Oh, how I have been weeping for Jerusalem: In my soul, hope is ever rising
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.