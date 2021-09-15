Janet Tingle
SOUTH WHITLEY — Janet Elaine (Phillips) Tingle, of South Whitley, Indiana, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at the age of 72.
She was born in Huntington, Indiana, on April 25, 1949, to Gene and Martha Phillips.
She is lovingly remembered by her husband, John Tingle; her children, Jody (Paul) Opal, Jennifer (Cory) Erickson and John Tingle; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Janet loved her family and will be missed by all who knew her.
Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
