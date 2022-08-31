COLUMBIA CITY — Robert L. Haney, 93, of Columbia City, Indiana, died on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Bethlehem Woods Nursing Center in Fort Wayne.
Born on Aug. 25, 1929, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, he was the son of Joseph P. Haney and Martha R. (Miller) Haney.
Early in childhood, his family moved to Whitley County. He spent his formable years on the family farm near Collins, then he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he was a paratrooper in WWII. He served in the 11th Airborne Division and was part of the Occupation of Japan.
After the war, he returned to Whitley County, and married Joy J. Pettigrew on March 3, 1950. He worked at the Fort Wayne Dana Spicer Axle plant and farmed his entire life. Besides farming, Bob enjoyed traveling.
He was a member of Columbia City First Church of God.
He is survived by his son, Lt. Col. Mark (Mary) Haney (RET U.S. Army); daughter, Dawn McDevitt; and sister, Hannah Walker. Also, he leaves behind six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Joy Haney; daughter, Jill Gilbert; son-in-law, Stephen McDevitt; brothers, Joseph F. Haney and John G. Haney; and sisters, Arneda Fulk and Arlene Diller.
Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m., on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at the funeral home, with Pastor Johnny McCallister officiating.
Burial will take place at Greenhill Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given in memory to First Church of God or Honor Flight Northeast Indiana.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Bob's family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
