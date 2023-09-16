SARASOTA, Fla. — So very loved, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Connie Aldrich gained her angel wings on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at her home in Sarasota, Florida.
Connie is survived by her sister, Linda Cole (Ross), of Rio Verde, Arizona; daughters, Vicki Blair, of Lexington, South Carolina, and Ranae Sexton, of Sarasota, Florida; son, Rick (Sharon) Aldrich, of Albion, Indiana; grandchildren, Zach (Lacey) Aldrich, Courtney (Patrick) Smith and Shanon (Daniel) Thompson; niece, Kelly Cole; step-grandchildren, Clay (Penny) Moore and Grant (Nicole) Moore; and six great-grandchildren, Lillie, Lane, Laila, Adelen, Carter, Jaden and Braylen.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Edward "Lee" Aldrich; daughter, Debra Kay; parents, Ralph and Maggie Allen; brother, Gary Allen; and grandson, Kevin Edelen.
Connie was an avid cross stitcher and created lots of family treasures. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her boundless energy and her always managing to get her way. Above all else, she treasured spending time with her family.
Burial will be at Sarasota National Cemetery, with a Celebration of Life service at a later date.
