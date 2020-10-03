LAGRANGE — Duane LeRoy Winans, age 87, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville, Indiana.
Mr. Winans was born in Valentine, Indiana, on Feb. 23, 1933, to Foster G. and Ruth M. (Cress) Winans. They preceded her in death.
He honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a proud veteran.
He married VaDonna Ellen Kemerly in Brimfield, Indiana, on April 7, 1958. She preceded him in death.
Duane drove truck for Kennedy Gas & Oil of LaGrange, and he was the owner of Winans’ Family Bowl in LaGrange.
He was an avid bowler and sports fan. He loved the Detroit Tigers!
Survivors include her daughter, Elaine and David Taulbee, of Kendallville; sons, Michael and Teresa Winans, of Coldwater, Michigan, Max and Kay Hill, of Pawpaw, Michigan; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard; sister, Irene; and sister-in-law, Sandra Deen, of Auburn.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange, with the Rev. Mike Wakefield officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the family.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
