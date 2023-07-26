Shirley Spidel, age 93, lifelong resident of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Orchard Pointe in Kendallville.
A private funeral service will be held at Hite Funeral Home, followed by burial next to her late husband, Ted, at Lake View Cemetery.
A celebration of Shirley's life will be held later. Date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cole Center YMCA or Heart To Heart Hospice.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
