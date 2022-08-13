Carl Renner

ANGOLA — Carl William Renner, 81, of Angola, Indiana, passed away suddenly at his home on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
He was born on Nov. 9, 1940, in Akron, Ohio, to Russell H. and Virginia (Hall) Renner.
He owned and operated Renner’s Express Trucking Company for more than 40 years. He also worked as manager for Sphinx Adsorbents.
Carl was proud to serve his country in the United States Navy.
He had been a member of Angola Moose Lodge, Angola Elks Lodge and the George Anspaugh VFS Post 7205.
Carl enjoyed reading, history and spending time with his friends.
Surviving are his daughters, Fria (Patrick) Kurowski, of South Bend, Indiana; Heidi (Steven) Metcalfe, of South Bend, Indiana, and Jennifer (Gary) Aswegan, of San Diego, California; son, Dirk Renner, of San Diego, California; and six grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David E. Renner; and his two beloved German shepherds, Thor and Kreiger.
There will be no services at this time.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
