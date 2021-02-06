FAIRFIELD GLADE, Tenn. — Cathy Louise (Ralston) Huner died peacefully in the arms of her husband, Kevin, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, after a brief illness.
Cate was born on July 9, 1953, to Gerald and Margaret (Hellinger) Ralston.
Cate is survived by her husband, Kevin; sisters, Diane Stock and husband, John, and Cheryl Goudy and husband, John; brother, Craig Ralston and wife, Shellie; and numerous nieces and nephews, whom she loved and adored.
Early in her adult life, Cate endured the loss of two baby girls, Tracy and Amber, due to complications at birth. She mourned them for the rest of her life and appreciated the gift of nieces and nephews even more.
Cate was proud of her early years in rural Indiana, and attendance at Scott Center School, where she forged several of her lifelong friendships. She and her friends went on to consolidate into Angola Schools from which she graduated in 1971. Cate was a loyal friend and developed many close friendships over the years.
Cate lived in many places early in adulthood while following her career in sales, then settled in Northern California for 14 years. Upon returning to her home in Angola in 1994, she met her husband-to-be, Kevin.
The two married in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Oct. 17, 1998, then enjoyed a great time with Scottish and American family and friends who made the trip.
Over the ensuing 22 years, Cate and Kevin relocated to several interesting locations around the country before settling into retirement in Fairfield Glade, Tennessee, in 2016.
Cate always enjoyed throwing a party and sharing her culinary skills with friends and family. Never did a holiday go uncelebrated in her house. She enjoyed sewing and created one-of-a-kind items that people cherish.
Cate loved her husband, home, family, friends and cats. She will be greatly missed.
She would appreciate any memorials in her name, be to your local no-kill animal shelter and similar animal advocate, as she loved her rescued kittens and any others needing help.
Family and friends will be invited to attend a memorial in Angola, Indiana, and/or a memorial in Fairfield Glade, Tennessee. Those events will be closer to spring and notification will follow as soon as details are known.
