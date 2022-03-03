GARRETT — Ruth G. Quince, age 85, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Lutheran Life Village in Kendallville.
Mrs. Quince was born on March 18, 1936, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Otto and Alice (Lawrence) Cormican.
She is a 1953 graduate of Little Flower High School in Germantown, Pennsylvania, where she majored in business.
She married Harland “Harley” L. Quince in Philadelphia, on Aug. 14, 1954, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on Oct. 4, 2019.
Ruth was a homemaker for several years. She also worked at Creek Chub Bait Company in Garrett. She then went to work for Messenger Corporation in Auburn, where she was a collator and supervisor.
Ruth was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Garrett, The Rosary Society and Garrett American Legion Post 178 Auxiliary, where she served in several officer positions.
Ruth enjoyed playing cards with friends and in her bridge club. She also bowled in a league at Garrett Bowl for several years. Vacations to Pennsylvania, and Ocean City, Maryland, to visit with extended family, were also a favorite pastime. Ruth’s most treasured times were attending activities, dinners and parties, surrounded by family and friends.
Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law, Kathleen and Steve Kelham, of Avilla, Theresa and Kenny Charles, of Garrett, Debra and Brodie Allred, of Cummings, Georgia, and Pam and Tim Baker, of Auburn; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Mae and Roy Steward, of North Wales, Pennsylvania; and son-in-law, Van Loutzenhiser, of Auburn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harley Quince; her beloved daughter, Alice Loutzenhiser; two brothers, Marshall Cormican and Kenneth Cormican; and two sisters, Bernice Farrell and Margaret Bearley.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 6, 2022, from 2-6 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Additional visitation will be held on Monday, March 7, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass at the church from 10-11 a.m.
The rosary will be recited on Sunday evening toward the end of visitation at 5:30.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 11 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 300 W. Houston St., in Garrett, with Father Jim Shafer officiating
Burial will take place after the Funeral Mass at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.
Memorial donations may be made to the Memory Care Unit, Activity Center of Lutheran Life Village, 351 N. Allen Chapel Road, Kendallville, IN 46755 and St. Joseph Catholic School, 301 W. Houston St., Garrett, IN 46738.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
