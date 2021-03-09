MONGO — Arthur G. Hall, 87, of Mongo, Indiana, died on March 8, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Hall was born on June 8, 1933, in LaGrange County, Indiana, to Floyd Arthur and Eula Mae (Campbell) Hall.
Living his lifetime in LaGrange and Steuben counties, he had worked at McCray Manufacturing in Kendallville, Indiana, and for Kirsch Company in Sturgis, Michigan.
He was a member of Mongo United Methodist Church.
Art was passionate about dirt track racing and raced at many of the dirt tracks in the area, where he drove a Hudson Hornet. He loved to watch NASCAR on TV.
On Feb. 9, 1952, in Angola, Indiana, he married Patricia Lou Rifenburgh.
Surviving Art, are a daughter, Renee A. (Brent) Tidd. of Marion, Ohio; a daughter-in-law, Phyllis Hall, of Angola, Indiana; a son-in-law, Joseph Grimm, of Elkhart, Indiana; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Beverly Combs, of LaGrange, Indiana, and Norma (Enos) Miller, of Mongo, Indiana; six brothers, Kenneth Hall, of Howe, Indiana, Robert (Diann) Hall, of LaGrange, Indiana, Glen (Linda) Hall, of Shreveport, Louisiana, James (Sally) Hall, of Wolcottville, Indiana, Jerry (Judy) Hall, of Howe, Indiana, and Michael (Pat) Hall, of LaGrange, Indiana.
Preceding Art in death were his wife, Patricia Hall; a son, Arthur G. Hall Jr.; a daughter, Teresa Grimm; his parents, Floyd and Eula Hall; and a brother, Armond LeRoy Hall.
A visitation will take place on Saturday, March 13, 2021, from 10 a.m. until noon, at Mongo United Methodist Church, 3255 N. S.R. 3, Howe, Indiana.
A graveside service will follow the visitation on Saturday at 1 p.m., at Mongo Cemetery in Mongo, Indiana.
The Rev. James Bartlett will officiate the services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to plant trees on the family farm in Art and Pat’s memory.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
