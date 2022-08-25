Donna McDaniel, 92, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.
Arrangements by Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. High around 80F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 25, 2022 @ 12:51 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.