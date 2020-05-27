KENDALLVILLE — Kim Dillon, 64, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020.
She was born to John N. Clifton and the late Janice Gould in Angola, Indiana, on April 14, 1956.
Kim graduated from Homestead High School in 1974.
She volunteered at Erin's House. She was a bookkeeper for VFW Post 2749 and loved our veterans.
Kim had a passion for horses and dogs, especially her beloved golden retriever, Beau. She was an avid gardener and nature enthusiast.
Throughout her life she remained friends with everyone she met and she never knew a stranger. She belonged to a sisterhood of lifelong sisters known as the Covington Sista's. Kim was always thinking of others and was very giving. She was a loyal daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother.
Kim is survived by her children, Maggie Dillon and John Dillon; grandchildren, Makenna and Knixen Dillon; grand-furbaby, Achilles; father, John (Sue) Clifton; siblings, Karen (Bruce) Stopher, Bob (Brenda) Ulch, and Jason Clifton; and nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Kevin) Elrod, Cody Stopher, Ryan (Hailey) Ulch, and Olivia Ulch.
Along with her mother, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ron Ulch; and stepfather, John C. Gould, MD.
Funeral services will be on Friday, May 29, 2020, at 10 a.m., with visitation one hour prior, following social distancing practices, at D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Home, Covington Knolls, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46804.
Services will also be on Facebook Live Stream.
Visitation will be on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the funeral home from 4-8 p.m.
Burial will follow the service at Huntertown Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post 2749, 127 Veterans Way, Kendallville, IN 46755.
