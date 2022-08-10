ANGOLA — Kevin Eric Rice, 54, of Angola, Indiana, died at his home on Monday, August 8, 2022.
He was born on May 20, 1968, in Findlay, Ohio, to Donald and Jane (Winegardner) Rice.
Kevin graduated from Bryan High School in Bryan, Ohio. He received a Bachelor’s Degree in Business from Manchester University in North Manchester, Indiana.
Kevin was the Vice President and Chief Loan Officer at First Federal Savings Bank in Angola, Indiana.
He was a member of Fairview Missionary Church, Angola, Indiana, and Angola Rotary. He was the current Treasurer and member, as well as Past President and Past Board member of the Angola Chamber of Commerce.
Surviving are his daughters, Katelyn Rice and Kennedi Rice; and wife of 22 years, Wendy Rice, all of Angola, Indiana; mother, Jane Rice, of Bryan, Ohio; brother, Steve (Beth) Rice, of Sharon, Wisconsin; two nieces; and five nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Rice; and brother, Gregory Rice.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Fairview Missionary Church in Angola, Indiana, with Pastor Joel Greenwood officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, prior to the service at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E. C.R. 200N, Angola, IN 46703 or to Crosswinds Counseling Inc., 4150 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46804.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.