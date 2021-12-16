KENDALLVILLE — On Dec. 17, 1932, in a small home on Rush Street in Kendallville, Indiana, Lawrence Ray “Larry” Hammel was born.
He passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, with his two sons and best friend, Retta Gaff, by his side.
He was the second son born to Arnold Martin and Inez Eva (Conklin) Hammel.
Larry was a student at St. John Lutheran School in Kendallville until the end of eighth grade. When his family moved, he then attended Rome City High School.
Larry was baptized, confirmed, and continued his faithful love and commitment to Jesus Christ at St. John Lutheran Church in Kendallville, where he served as elder and trustee.
He went to work at Flint & Walling in Kendallville on June 2, 1952, and retired with 44 years of service. Larry also worked part-time for Harris Bait and Tackle in Avilla and at Automotive Color in Kendallville for 10 years as a driver.
Besides his family, Larry had three great loves, fishing, hunting, and sports. He was very passionate about anything to do with each. He taught his children to fish using a small cane pole. If you mastered it, then you could work your way up to a spinning rod. You had to put your own worms on and take your own fish off.
Larry hunted locally and made yearly fall trips out West with the guys to bring home their limit of deer and antelope.
Larry coached little league and Sandy Koufax teams before and after his children were born. He supported his children and grandchildren with their sports activities.
He was a true and dedicated fan of IU basketball, Chicago Bears, White Sox, and local school sports.
Larry met the love of his life, Sue Ann Rowe. They were married May 3, 1959. Annie passed away from cancer on June 8, 1973.
He then met Sharon Kay Kurtz and they became life-long companions immediately. They both were in need of each other’s love. They were married on Dec. 14, 1973. She preceded him in death on Nov. 6, 2021.
Surviving are two sons, Jim (Chris) Hammel, of Corunna and Bill (Brenda Kay) Hammel, of Navarre, Florida; a daughter, Laura (Wes) Bailey, of Kendallville; a close friend who was like another daughter, Libby Bruce, of Garrett; a stepson, Jack (Pam) Felger, of Kendallville; two stepdaughters, Vikki (Mike) Marti, of Fort Wayne and Cathy Michelbrink, of Kendallville; six grandchildren, Jaime Bailey, of Chicago, Blake (Nic) Weimer, of Auburn, Wesley (Katie Tuttle) Bailey, of Kendallville, Jake Hammel, of Fort Wayne, Brooke Hammel, of Pensacola, Florida, and Brady Hammel, of Navarre, Florida; two great-grandchildren, Hunter and Gracyn Weimer, of Auburn; seven step-grandchildren, Misty (Phil) Michlow, Christopher (Virginia) Marti, Jessica Michelbrink, Ashley Felger, Ian (Jessica) Felger, James (Megan) Masterson and Jillian Stanley; 16 step-great-grandchildren; a sister, Sharon (Larry) Beverly, of Wolcottville; and a sister-in-law, Pat Hammel, of Huntertown.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Dick Hammel and Jack Hammel; a sister, Shirley Leiter; a brother-in-law, Keith Leiter; and a sister-in-law, Pat Hammel.
Funeral services will be Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with the Rev. Philip Rigdon and Pastor Pete Meneghello officiating.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.
Pallbearers are Wesley Bailey, Jake Hammel, Nic Weimer, Kevin Parks, Dean Gillespie and Brad Wilson.
Visitation is Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
Larry’s funeral service on Friday will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page, beginning at 1 p.m., for those unable to attend.
Preferred memorials are to Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.
View a video tribute after Friday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
