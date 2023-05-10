AUBURN — Bob Dumas, 81, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Friday May 5, 2023, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne.
He was born on Oct. 3, 1941, in Mansfield, Ohio, to Richard W. and Ludwina (Etter) Dumas.
Bob graduated from St. Edwards High School in Cleveland, Ohio, and earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Purdue University.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and was on the Board of Directors of Serenity House Inc., in Auburn.
Surviving are two sisters, Mary Ann Habermeyer, of Littleton, Colorado, and Martha (Robert) Barry, of Fort Wayne; brother, Tom (Darla) Dumas, of Fort Wayne; sister-in-law, Patsy Dumas, of Fort Wayne; and 11 nieces and nephews, who were very special to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, James Edward Dumas.
A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held on Friday May 12, 2023, from 5-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, IN 46706.
A Mass will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be given in memory of Bob to Serenity House Inc., 2438 C.R. 50, Auburn, IN 46706.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
