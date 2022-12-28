AUBURN — Kenneth L. “Kenny” Brown, age 71, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family.
Mr. Brown was born on June 22, 1951, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Basil and Martha (Schlater) Brown.
He married Cynthia S. Rediger on Nov. 7, 1970, in Grabill, Indiana. She resides in Auburn.
Kenny was a tool and die maker. He worked for J & B Tool in Fort Wayne for 15 years before starting and owning his own company, Classic City Tool and Engineering in Auburn for 20 years. He then worked as a project manager for 10 years at C & A Tool in both Auburn and Churubusco before retiring.
He was a long-time member of Grabill Missionary Church and he enjoyed fishing, woodworking and camping with his family. Most of all, Kenny loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Cynthia Brown, of Auburn; daughters and sons-in-law, Jyl and Richard Rottger, of Auburn, Laura Hudson, of Fort Wayne and Melinda and Aaron Baldwin, of Garrett; six grandchildren, Ryan Poor, Faith Poor, Owen Baldwin, Georgie Baldwin, Zoei Hudson and Zayden Hudson; and sister and brother-in-law, Janell and Jim Pollom of Papillion, Nebraska.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, from 4-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 South Center St., in Auburn.
Additional visitation will be held on Saturday morning for one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be given to DeKalb Humane Society, 5730 CR 11A, Auburn, IN 46706.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
