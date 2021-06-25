Raymond Hochstetler, 75, of Topeka Indiana, died at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury.
Updated: June 25, 2021 @ 1:20 am
