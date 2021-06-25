Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. High 76F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.