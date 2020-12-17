FORT WAYNE — William Robert (Bob) Link, 84 years old, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Columbia, South Carolina, from COVID-19, while returning to Indiana.
Born March 31, 1936, in Louisville, Kentucky, he was the son of Frank H. Link and Bertha H. (Covington) Link.
He worked in the insurance industry as a Claims Adjuster at St. Paul Insurance in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Transamerica Insurance and finally Lindsey-Morden Group, Dallas and Houston Texas.
He is survived by three daughters, Leisa (Keith) Reese, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Dorsey (Scott Smith) Kane, of Fremont, Indiana and Jennifer (Donald Zeke) Robinson, of Angola, Indiana; a son; sisters, Mary Lee (Garvin) Fehler, of Louisville, Kentucky; and Donna (Mike) Reilly, of Borden, Indiana; and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ann Cambron and Patricia Cambron; and a daughter, Lucia Link.
Due to COVID-19, no services or viewing will be held.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for summer 2021.
Memorials may be sent to Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County or Steuben County Council on Aging, both in Angola, Indiana.
