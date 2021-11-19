KENDALLVILLE — Bennie Jay “Ben” Myers, age 72, of rural Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Mr. Myers was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on Feb. 3, 1949, to Donald Franklin Myers and Donnabelle Cecilia (Ross) Myers. They preceded him in death.
He married Judy Lucille Clevenger on Oct. 25, 1969, at the Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church, near Kendallville.
Ben loved hunting, fishing and camping. He was a farmer and auto mechanic for many years. He also owned a radiator repair shop and drove escort vehicles. He loved to build and restore cars and trucks. He was employed in the past for Lash Garage and C&H Truck Sales, before retiring in 2010.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Myers, of Kendallville; daughters, Teresa and Travis Moore, of Kendallville and Julie and Craig Ferguson of Kendallville; son, Matthew and Gina Myers, of Avilla; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Cindy and Al Berhalter, of Kendallville, Kathie and Dan Stahl, of Kendallville, Starr Young. of Wolcottville, Dawn and Bill Luke, of Avilla; LeAnn and Jim Oiler, of Marshall, Michigan, and Thoma and Shayne Bry, of Auburn; brothers and sisters-in-law, Doug and Susan Myers, of LaGrange, Ray Clevenger, of Brimfield, Mike and Sheri Heileman, of Poway, California, and Christine Heileman, of Marion.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers-in-law, Jack Young and Jerry Heileman.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, from 1-5 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church, with visitation an hour prior to the service.
Burial will follow at Sweet Cemetery near Albion.
Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church or Riley Hospital for Children.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
